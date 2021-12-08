Brokerages Expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Post Earnings of $11.89 Per Share

Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings of $11.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.94 to $12.81. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings per share of $12.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $60.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $59.48 to $61.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $39.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.60 to $43.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

Shares of GS stock traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $396.65. 49,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,334. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.92. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $236.58 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $132.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 117.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 84.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

