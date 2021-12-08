Brokerages Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Price Target at C$7.40

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAV. CIBC upped their target price on Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Shares of AAV opened at C$6.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.67 and a 52-week high of C$8.37.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$110.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 860,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.