Brokerages Set Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) PT at $29.00

Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

AVDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Avant Diagnostics stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.02. 1,313,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,385. Avant Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $65.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avant Diagnostics Company Profile

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

