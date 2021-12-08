Brokerages Set Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Target Price at $5.06

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

BKNIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.2154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

