Brokerages Set Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Target Price at $22.00

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

OTCMKTS FSUGY opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $41.35.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.