Brokerages Set Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Target Price at $52.20

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 471.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 230,124 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,984,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inogen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $153,242,000 after acquiring an additional 101,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth $4,250,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

INGN traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,751. Inogen has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $82.35. The stock has a market cap of $758.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Inogen will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

