Brokerages Set Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Target Price at $70.43

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $67.50 on Friday. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.79.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.