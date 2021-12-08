Brokerages Set News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) PT at $26.96

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.96.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get News alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,684,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,908,000 after purchasing an additional 180,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,690,000 after buying an additional 5,688,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of News by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,292,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,386,000 after buying an additional 665,970 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of News by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,364,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,884,000 after buying an additional 110,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in News by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,101,000 after purchasing an additional 435,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.17. 3,509,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,922. News has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that News will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.