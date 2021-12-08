Brokerages Set Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Target Price at $508.29

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $508.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,678,000 after buying an additional 606,287 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after buying an additional 539,896 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,535,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $471.46. 5,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,406. The firm has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $474.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.97.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.