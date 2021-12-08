Brokers Issue Forecasts for Five Below, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a report released on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $200.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.37. Five Below has a 1 year low of $153.34 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

