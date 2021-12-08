BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Chairman Lowry Baldwin Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lowry Baldwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Lowry Baldwin sold 6,201 shares of BRP Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $231,731.37.

NYSE:BRP opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 189.70 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BRP Group by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,588,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in BRP Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRP shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

