BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Chairman Lowry Baldwin Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Lowry Baldwin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 3rd, Lowry Baldwin sold 6,201 shares of BRP Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $231,731.37.
NYSE:BRP opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 189.70 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $45.36.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BRP Group by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,588,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in BRP Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have commented on BRP shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
