BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.150-$7.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.91 billion-$6.15 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,566. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.45. BRP has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that BRP will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOOO. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BRP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in BRP by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BRP by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BRP by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

