Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Trading Down 8.2%

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) shares traded down 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $474.00 and last traded at $474.00. 70 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 96 shares. The stock had previously closed at $516.49.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bucher Industries from CHF 520 to CHF 510 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $497.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.44.

Bucher Industries AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials. The Kuhn Group segment consists of agricultural machinery for tillage, seeding, fertilization, spraying, landscape maintenance, hay and forage harvesting, and livestock bedding and feeding.

