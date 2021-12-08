Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $10,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,688,000 after acquiring an additional 382,870 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,795,000 after purchasing an additional 920,430 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,177,000 after purchasing an additional 39,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,056,000 after purchasing an additional 292,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $293.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.68 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.16.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.37.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

