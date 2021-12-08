Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Butterfly Network Inc. created handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ. The company through its proprietary Ultrasound-On-Chip(TM) technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions. Butterfly Network Inc., formerly known as Longview Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Separately, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFLY opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. Butterfly Network has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $29.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Butterfly Network will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 448.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 81,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 409,273 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Butterfly Network (BFLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.