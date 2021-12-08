Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 129.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 22.0% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 86,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 34.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

