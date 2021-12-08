Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.18. Cactus reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Barclays upped their target price on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Cactus stock opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. Cactus has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average is $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 2.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cactus by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cactus by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

