Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the highest is $0.20. Caesars Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $3.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.09) earnings per share.

CZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

CZR stock traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.95.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,424,000 after purchasing an additional 21,801 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,154,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.