Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the highest is $0.20. Caesars Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $3.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.09) earnings per share.

CZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

CZR stock traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.95.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,424,000 after purchasing an additional 21,801 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,154,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

