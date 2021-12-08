Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $127.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.31.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $90.38 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.