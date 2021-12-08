Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.50

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) announced a dividend on Friday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:CFYN opened at GBX 525 ($6.96) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48. Caffyns has a 12 month low of GBX 320 ($4.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 565 ($7.49). The company has a market cap of £14.15 million and a PE ratio of 7.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 508.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 461.36.
Caffyns Company Profile
