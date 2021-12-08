Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.50

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) announced a dividend on Friday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:CFYN opened at GBX 525 ($6.96) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48. Caffyns has a 12 month low of GBX 320 ($4.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 565 ($7.49). The company has a market cap of £14.15 million and a PE ratio of 7.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 508.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 461.36.

Caffyns Company Profile

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the Southeast of England. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tyres, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

