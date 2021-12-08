Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.16). Caladrius Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

CLBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. 801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,206. The company has a market cap of $52.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. Caladrius Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

