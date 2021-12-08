Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 35.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 110,310 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,986 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,207.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 142,710 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CALA. HC Wainwright cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. William Blair cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, Director Keith Orford sold 51,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $43,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Molineaux purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

