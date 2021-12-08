Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 283.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250,821 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 25,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $70.67 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average is $79.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

