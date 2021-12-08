Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 659,913 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 44,741 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $33,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 947.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 392,163 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 127,949 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,556,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LUV opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $42.39 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -904.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.37.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.99) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

