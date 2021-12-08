Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 6,810 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Sempra Energy makes up 1.6% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.11% of Sempra Energy worth $45,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Motco lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 53.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 20.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,394,000 after purchasing an additional 65,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 39.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,281 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $126.91 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.09 and its 200 day moving average is $131.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

