Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 22.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,337 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,014,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,335,000 after buying an additional 188,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,519,000 after buying an additional 178,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFG. Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $137.12 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $146.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

