Cambiar Investors LLC Has $9.64 Million Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Lincoln Electric worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,680,000 after acquiring an additional 149,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 11.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,134,000 after acquiring an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 21.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after acquiring an additional 250,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $136.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.09.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.80.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

