Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 339,850 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,162,906 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 339,850 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 1.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $52,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

