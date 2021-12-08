Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 730,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $43,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $234,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $559,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a PE ratio of -23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

