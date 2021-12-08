Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Raised to $179.00 at Truist Securities

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $155.00 to $179.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CPT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

CPT stock opened at $171.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.98, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $172.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $908,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

