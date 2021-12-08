Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.55

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 132568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGC. CIBC downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen downgraded Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.95.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.02.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.