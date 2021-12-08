Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRDF. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 7,375.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James E. Levine purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

