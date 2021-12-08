Cardinal Capital Management Raises Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Monro were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNRO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth $768,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

Get Monro alerts:

MNRO opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.84. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Monro’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Monro’s payout ratio is 63.80%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.