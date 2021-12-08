Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Trading Down 18.2%

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF)’s share price fell 18.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.38 and last traded at $49.38. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.54.

Cargotec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYJBF)

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo handling solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab segment area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.