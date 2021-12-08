Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $31.52 on Monday. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

