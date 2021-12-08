Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,397 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Carnival Co. & worth $12,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,935,000 after buying an additional 4,141,656 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.3% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,926,000 after buying an additional 1,894,430 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 48.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,840,000 after buying an additional 1,771,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,165,000 after buying an additional 1,523,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,021,000 after buying an additional 1,518,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.