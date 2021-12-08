Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Receives $17.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CUK shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE CUK traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,877,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $27.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $1,885,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 32,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $851,000.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

