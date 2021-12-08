Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19,343.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,479,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,323,000 after buying an additional 2,466,906 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,605,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,725,000 after buying an additional 86,230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,448,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,675,000 after buying an additional 113,214 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 736,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,716,000 after buying an additional 105,100 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 585,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 48,793 shares during the period.

Get iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGLB stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,667. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.18. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $64.82 and a 52-week high of $73.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.