Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 20.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EchoStar by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in EchoStar by 10.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the second quarter worth $79,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SATS stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $26.97. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,734. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.69. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

