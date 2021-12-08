Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $192,000 Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Olin by 202.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after acquiring an additional 930,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after acquiring an additional 761,096 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Olin during the second quarter valued at about $33,392,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 1,073.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 640,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after acquiring an additional 585,843 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 30.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,092,000 after acquiring an additional 527,102 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Olin stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

In related news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $5,531,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

