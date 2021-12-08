Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $910,000 Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 0.6% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $38.64. 15,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,912. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

