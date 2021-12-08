Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,527,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,911,000 after buying an additional 309,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Caleres by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after buying an additional 264,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 91.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after buying an additional 236,295 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres in the second quarter worth $6,312,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $24.49. 210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,878. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.18 million, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 2.54.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.68 million. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $70,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $506,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,198 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

