Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,527,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,911,000 after buying an additional 309,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Caleres by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after buying an additional 264,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 91.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after buying an additional 236,295 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres in the second quarter worth $6,312,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:CAL traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $24.49. 210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,878. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.18 million, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 2.54.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd.
In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $70,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $506,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,198 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Caleres Company Profile
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.
