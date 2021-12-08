Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.67. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 116,376 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 14.36% and a negative net margin of 13.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Carver Bancorp by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Carver Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

