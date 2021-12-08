Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 0.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 543,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,884 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 40,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.