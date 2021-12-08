Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $740,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Coupang by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Coupang by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 460,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.61 per share, for a total transaction of $12,240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSE CPNG opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.35.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

