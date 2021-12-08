CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) is Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Tuttle Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,424 shares during the period. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRPB. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,933 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 69,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRPB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. 20,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,269. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.86.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

