Cd Baer Pettit Sells 2,500 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cd Baer Pettit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $9.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $646.09. 258,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,789. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $632.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $594.76.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in MSCI by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

