Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centennial is a pure-play Permian Basin oil producer. It has a huge acreage position in the Delaware Basin, which is likely to provide the company with years of production. Notably, the company expects to complete 41-43 gross wells this year. Its balance sheet strength is commendable, which provides financial flexibility. Its net debt to capitalization of only 29.4% is impressive. The company boosted its free cash flow guidance for 2021 to $200-$220 million from the previously guided range of $140-$170 million. Also, it increased its 2021 production guidance to 60,500-61,850 Boe/d. However, the company expects higher lease operating expenses for 2021, which will likely affect its profits. Also, uncertainty prevailing the in exploration and production business will affect its bottom line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.46.

CDEV stock opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 6.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $159,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 54,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $374,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,144 shares of company stock worth $1,060,795 over the last ninety days. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529,250 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 72.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,154,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,748 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 353.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,837 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.