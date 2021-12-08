Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Trading Down 3.1%

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $8.98. 9,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 24,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAGDF)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

