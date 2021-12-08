Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.27 Million

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will post $20.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.90 million to $20.50 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $19.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $81.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $85.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $81.47 million, with estimates ranging from $80.20 million to $82.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,327. The company has a market capitalization of $256.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $23.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.