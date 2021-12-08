Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will post $20.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.90 million to $20.50 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $19.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $81.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $85.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $81.47 million, with estimates ranging from $80.20 million to $82.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,327. The company has a market capitalization of $256.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $23.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

